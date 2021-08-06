Paris Hilton is "finally" looking forward to having babies.

The 40-year-old socialite feels like she's been able to "tear down" the walls she built around her heart since she revealed the alleged abuse she faced as a teenager at Provo Canyon School in Utah last year and now feels ready to start a family with her partner Carter Reum.

Speaking to E! News, she said: "I just feel with everything I went through, I didn't trust anybody and I had these huge walls around my heart and everything. (I've) finally" been able to tear down those walls and, as a result, met the man of my dreams... I can't wait to have babies and start a family and just move on to the next phase of my life. Because I'm just so excited for that. I'm just happy I found the perfect partner to do that with."

The 'This Is Paris' star announced that she decided to freeze her eggs earlier this year after having a conversation with her friend Kim Kardashian West and admitted that the process was "tough" but "worth it".

She said previously: "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times. Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and just always makes me feel like a princess all the time... it wasn't that bad."

However, Paris is in no rush to fall pregnant just yet as she wants to wait until she and Carter - who began dating in 2019 - are married.

She said last month: "My dress is being made right now. I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly. Definitely waiting for that part."