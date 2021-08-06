Janet Jackson "booty called" Bill Bellamy.

The 'Brothers' star and the 'Together Again' hitmaker were rumoured to be dating back in the '90s, but the 56-year-old actor is adamant they were never actually an official item and, instead, just enjoyed flirting with one another and spending time together.

Speaking to PEOPLE, he said: "You have no idea how huge Janet Jackson was in this span of 10 years. And so I am in awe of this stuff, right. And I couldn't believe that she was a fan of me, but it came out awkwardly. Everybody used to be like, 'What's going on with Janet and Bill?' People were doing this when they was watching TV. There was an attraction, I'll be honest with you. There was something. There was something going on. It was weird because it was like she was shy about it but [showed in] her flirty ways that she dug me more than just a little. It was crazy."

He jokingly added: "She booty called me. We never dated. We just skirted around it. We were like cats that just purred around each other."

Despite their apparent attraction towards one another, Bill ended up marrying his wife Kristen - with whom he has daughter Bailey, 18, and son Baron, 15 - while Janet has been married three times, divorced twice and is now separated from her third husband.

The 55-year-old singer - who is the younger sister of the late Michael Jackson - has four-year-old Eissa with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana and recently admitted that it's hard work being a single parent but she refuses to hire a nanny to help.

She said: "It is hard being a working mother. I don't have a nanny. I do it all myself. If my mother did it with nine children, there's no reason I can't. Of course, when I'm working someone watches him, but it's my baby and me. It's not easy at times, but my life has changed. Obviously, my baby comes first."