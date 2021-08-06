The Spice Girls have paid tribute to Geri Horner on her 49th birthday.

Ginger Spice turned 49 on Friday (06.08.21) and her "Spice Sisters" were among those who shared sweet messages for the star.

Emma Bunton posted some pictures of them together on Instagram and wrote: "Have the most wonderful birthday @therealgerihalliwell. Love you Ginger! SharingMemories #SpiceSister (sic)."

Mel C shared a snap of them on stage during the most recent Spice Girls tour and captioned it: "The one and only Ginger Spice @therealgerihalliwell champion of King Dares, it’s your Birthday! Hope you have the most wonderful day and get spoilt rotten.

I look forward to holding your dress again on a stage, somewhere in the not too distant future! Love you loads 🇬🇧 (sic)."

Geri's husband Christian Horner also posted a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram.

He posted some family pictures, along with a silly video of his wife and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife. You’re an amazing person and we all love you. Have a wonderful day."

Meanwhile, last month Mel C revealed the band - including Mel B and Victoria Beckham - would love to reunite for the legends slot at Glastonbury.

She said: "When we did the stadium shows in 2019, we were blown away by how much love there still is for the Spice Girls and how it did affect a huge amount of people, a young generation, so positively.

When it was suggested that they could reunite to perform at Glastonbury, she said: "Oh my god that's the dream. Between you and I, I know Mrs Beckham would love to do Glastonbury!"