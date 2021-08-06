Rihanna has revealed she's feeling blessed after becoming a billionaire.

The ‘Work’ hitmaker's worth is said to be at an estimated $1.7 billion, with Forbes magazine reporting she's joined the billionaire club thanks to her hugely popular music career as well as her fashion and beauty brands.

Asked by a 247Paps.TV photographer what it means to be a "self-made billionaire", she simply replied: "God is good."

Forbes claimed her impressive earnings make her the wealthiest female musician in the world, and is the second-wealthiest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey.

And while the 33-year-old singer is listed as the wealthiest female musician, it’s her fashion and beauty businesses that make up the largest chunk of her earnings.

The publication has reported around $1.4 billion of Rihanna's wealth comes from her 50 percent stake in Fenty Beauty, which she launched in September 2017.

Since first introducing her shade-inclusive makeup brand, Rihanna has expanded into Fenty Skin and a soon-to-be-launched Fenty fragrance.

Another portion of her earnings, around $270 million, is believed to have come from her size-inclusive lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, which the star debuted in 2018.

Rihanna’s impressive wealth even comes as she has pressed pause on her music career, with her most recent album, ‘Anti’, being released back in 2016.

The ‘Needed Me’ singer teased earlier this year that new music was coming “soon”, but has remained tight-lipped on any further news.

And Rihanna also revealed the COVID-19 pandemic has been “humbling” and has helped her "appreciate the little things in life" like going for a walk or cooking.

She said: "I’ve enjoyed doing the little things I wouldn’t normally have time to do, like cooking, going for a walk and riding my bike. It’s been humbling, too. [The pandemic] has affected so many people in horrendous ways - it’s reminded me that it’s important to appreciate the little things in life."