Teresa Palmer is “exhausted” after breastfeeding for over seven years.

The ‘A Discovery of Witches’ star is currently pregnant with her fourth child, and has said the impending arrival will extend her time spent breastfeeding, as she has already been feeding her children non-stop since her first tot was born in 2014.

Teresa welcomed Bodhi Rain into the world seven years ago, followed by Forest Sage, now four, and Poet Lake, now two.

Looking back on her breastfeeding journey on Instagram, the 35-year-old star – who has her children with her husband Mark Webber – said: “Today is day 2728 of breastfeeding straight. I have nursed since Feb 17th 2014 when my first son was born.

“I nursed him in to toddlerhood through the pregnancy of my 2nd son, embarked on a tandem nursing journey for a year. I then continued nursing my 2nd son through the pregnancy of my daughter, in to my second tandem nursing journey. I’m now still nursing my daughter through this pregnancy and will jump in to my third tandem nursing experience in a matter of weeks.

“Some days it’s a lot, I’m utterly exhausted and just want my body back, other days I sit in a place of deep gratitude as I cherish and honour this experience with my babes. (sic)”

And although she finds the experience tiring at times, Teresa knows she’s lucky that her body has allowed her to breastfeed for so long.

She added: “I was privileged enough to have the choice to breastfeed, not everyone is afforded that. For some it comes easier than others. I know many many women who tried to nurse and couldn’t without it affecting their mental health and well-being. (sic)”

The ‘Lights Out’ actress slammed those who criticise mothers for breastfeeding in public, and reached out to parents who struggle with “judgement” from others.

She wrote in her lengthy post: “I hope that other women who are wanting to breastfed and have the opportunity to, can do so without fear of people judging them. It’s incredible to think that these debates and harmful conversations are STILL going on. Let’s hope we are moving towards change in this area.

“For anyone struggling with any of it, I see you and I can only hope that you have enough people in your orbit offering you unconditional encouragement. (sic)”