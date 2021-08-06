Will Young claims he was once asked to kiss George Michael during a performance at the BRIT Awards.

The ‘Leave Right Now’ hitmaker was won two BRIT Awards between 2003 and 2009, and was nominated for seven others, but was never asked to perform on the night, unlike fellow chart-topping male artists such as James Blunt and Robbie Williams.

And Will has said the one time he was offered a performance slot it came with the condition that he would have to take to the stage with George Michael and kiss him during the performance.

Will – who is openly gay – turned down the offer because it felt “very weird” to be asked to exploit his sexuality.

He said: “It was suggested, you know, ‘Could you do a performance with George Michael where we get you to kiss like Britney and Madonna?’

“I was like, ‘Is that the only way I’m going to get a performance?’ It was very weird, and I felt very snubbed by the Brits. And I feel very validated in thinking that. I sold a f*** load of records and I always worked very hard to put out good music and a brilliant album.”

Will, 42, went on to slam the award show in general as having a “vile” and “toxic” atmosphere, and said he never felt accepted by ceremony bosses because he found his success on the talent show, ‘Pop Idol’.

He added: “I just find it the most vile, toxic atmosphere. It’s like going into a school playground with people just swinging d****. It makes me feel sick. It doesn’t feel accepting. It’s all about being cool, you know, putting people down. I always felt like an outsider because I came from a talent show.”

However, the ‘Evergreen’ singer admitted he enjoyed the show this year, as he praised Sir Elton John’s duet with Olly Alexander as a “brilliant moment” for LGBTQ representation.

Speaking to the I newspaper, he said: “Normally I hate the Brits. But I think [I liked it this year] because there was no audience – none of those arseholes sitting at tables. It was a different vibe. Well, maybe I’m in a better place now, I don’t know.”