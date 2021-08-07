Reba McEntire and her boyfriend both caught COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

The 66-year-old country music star and her partner, Rex Linn, both tested positive for the virus recently despite being fully vaccinated, and Reba has now urged people to continue to “stay safe” regardless of whether they’ve had their vaccine.

She said in a recent TikTok livestream: "I just want to say one thing: this has been a hard year and it's getting rougher again. You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home.

"It's not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can."

Elsewhere in her livestream, Reba admitted the ongoing pandemic has been impacting her plans to head out on tour, as she isn’t sure what the next year will bring.

She added: "I have no idea what plans for next year are. You know, the COVID thing has really hit hard and spikes are going everywhere right now ... and it's all over the country — this new variant.

“We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February and March. We have plans with being with Brooks & Dunn at Caesars in December — the first two weeks, almost three weeks of December — but we don't know if that's going to go.

"We're just gonna move forward, keep praying that everybody stays safe and healthy, and wear your mask and just be safe.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Does He Love You’ singer confirmed her romance with ‘CSI: Miami’ actor Rex back in October last year.

She said: "Getting back in the dating world for me is fun and exciting.

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career.

"It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too."