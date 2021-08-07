Britney Spears’ personal conservator has urged her father, Jamie Spears, to “stop the attacks” against his daughter.

The 39-year-old singer has been under conservatorship since 2008, and while her father Jamie currently oversees her estate and finances, Jodi Montgomery is in charge of her person.

Britney is pursuing legal action to try and have her father removed as co-conservator, and Jamie recently filed court documents claiming his daughter is “mentally sick” and therefore in no fit state to make important decisions.

In part of his filing, Jamie claimed Jodi had told him in July that Britney was suffering with her mental health, and suggested she be placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold, although she is reported to have retracted that request just a few days later.

And now, Jodi has hit back at Jamie’s claims, accusing Britney’s father of “misrepresenting” their conversation in order to “attack” Britney’s character.

A statement from Jodi’s attorney Lauriann Wright read: "Ms. Montgomery is saddened that her telephone call to Mr. Spears, made out of genuine concern for Ms. Spears, and intended to re-establish a working relationship with Mr. Spears towards Ms. Spears' mental health and well-being, is now being misrepresented and manipulated to gain some sort of tactical advantage in the pending proceedings to remove him as Conservator. Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks – it does no good; it only does harm.

“We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only – the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears.”

Elsewhere in his documents, Jamie also blasted Britney’s new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and claimed he has been making “vague accusations” about him.

The court filing added: “[Jamie’s] sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her."

Jamie’s decision to file the documents about the ‘Toxic’ singer’s health comes as he is objecting to a request filed earlier this week by Britney’s legal team, which would see the next court hearing in her conservatorship case moved forward from September to later this month.