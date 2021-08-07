Phoebe Dynevor isn't embarrassed by her parents watching her 'Bridgerton' sex scenes.

The actress plays Lady Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix period drama but she isn't worried about her famous parents - actress Sally Dynevor and writer Tim Dynevor - seeing her get intimate on the programme, because she thinks they "probably understand more than most", given their own careers.

She said: "Luckily they are in the industry so I guess they probably understand more than most. I think they are really proud to see me work so hard on the show."

And Phoebe admits she had no idea how successful the show would go on to be.

She added to The Mirror: "When we were rehearsing we actually had no idea what it was going to be. We were saying, 'What are we? What is this? What do you think this is?' We were shoot­­ing in the dark most of the time and hoping for the best. But we all formed such close bonds and it really is a heavenly job.

"I’m drawn to people who make me giggle and there is a lot of giggling on set which is probably why we all get on so well. And Rege, of course, was amazing and we had so much time together. We also both moved from Los Angeles to London to do the show so we were both in the same hotel when we were rehearsing so we would see each other for breakfast."

Sally is incredibly proud of her daughter's huge acting role.

She said: "Phoebe decided she wanted to act when she was 12 or 13. My mother-in-law said, 'You mustn’t dissuade her. Actors are the most wonderful people in the world and the most fun.' I thought, 'She’s absolutely right. And even if it’s very difficult, she’s going to have a great time.'"