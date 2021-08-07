Margot Robbie says 'Love Island' is a "big part" of her life.

The 'Suicide Squad' actress is a huge fan of the ITV2 dating show, and has also revealed Hollywood director James Gunn is also a big fan of the programme.

She said: "It is very much a part of my life. It’s a big part of my life. James Gunn is actually a big fan too."

Joel Kinnaman was interviewing Margot and he quipped she "forced it upon his life".

She asked him: "Yeah. I did force you to try Love Island, but did you ever watch any of it?"

To which he replied: "I think I’ve seen the clips of it from back in the day, or maybe it was something similar, like Paradise Hotel, or something. But yeah, I need to get back into it fully."

Margot went on to reveal her favourite Islanders were Olivia Atwood and Maura Higgins.

She told People magazine: "If I had to pick favourite contestants of all time, I’d probably say Olivia Attwood from season three, and Maura Higgins from season five.

"They’re probably my two favourites of all time. It’s so good. Liv coined ‘d***sand,’ and Maura coined ‘fanny flutters,’ so, between the two of them, iconic. I mean, honestly, if you start, I will not stop talking about Love Island. There’s so much I have to say about it."

Margot previously confessed she loves reality television and admitted she "doesn't know what to do" when 'Love Island' is over each year as she "dedicates" her summer to the Islanders.

She said: "I won't know what to do when 'Love Island' finishes. I mean, what will I watch? It's literally the most addicting thing on TV ever. We have dedicated our summer to watching those guys. We are going to miss them ... I love sitting down and watching all these beautiful people have their dramas while I lie there on the sofa eating pizza and drinking beer. I'm like 'How do all of these people stay in such incredible shape?' There isn't much body fat on that island."