Guy Pearce is still surprised he has a child.

The 53-year-old actor – who has four-year-old Monte with partner Carice van Houten – has experienced a lot of “massive shocks” in his life, including the end of his marriage to childhood sweetheart Kate Mestitz, but nothing compared to being a parent because he was always so adamant that he didn’t want to have kids.

He said: “There’s been a few shocks along the way. Obviously losing dad [when I was eight] was a massive shock.

“And when I started to work in America – that was pretty big, surprising thing too.

“And when my wife left in 2015, that was a pretty massive shock.

“But I think the biggest surprise of all is my son. Having helped raise my sister, I had no desire to have children. I really didn’t.

“I was like, ‘I’m done raising a child. I’ve done it my whole life.’

“So when Carice and I had Monte… I still can’t really believe that I actually have a child. It’s like a really slow shock.

“I love him beyond belief. But the idea that he is actually my son still surprised me sometimes.”

The ‘Mare of Easttown’ actor credits his son for helping him be more patient and less anxious.

He told Big Issue magazine: “The biggest challenge in my life is probably my own anxiety. To be present and not have head noise dictate the situation. In a way, having Monte is forcing me to be patient.

“It’s forcing me to listen more and to be in the moment and that’s wonderful.

“But that’s probably been the biggest challenge. And being social, it’s wrapped up together really.”

Guy loves the fact his son will be able to look back on his movies in the years to come.

He said: “What’s so strange and special about my job is you can go back and watch something again.

“I can go and look at my 29-year-old self.

“And when Monte is older, he could be flicking through the TV and something comes on and he goes, ‘Oh my God, there’s dad! Look how young he looks!”