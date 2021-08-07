Addison Rae has “moments of weakness” when dealing with fame.

The 20-year-old social media sensation admitted it is “so hard” living her life in the spotlight when she’s still trying to understand who she really is.

She said: “Some people are strong and able to go through a lot, while others have moments of weakness.

“I can admit, I have those moments.

“It is so hard to have your life under a microscope when you don’t have everything figured out yourself.”

Addison has therapy once a week or twice if she feels she “needs” it, which has helped her to cope.

She said: “[It’s] a helping tool to be able to speak my mind and get advice from someone on the outside.”

The TikTok star has landed her first major acting role in ‘He’s All That’ and she thinks she has to work “much harder” to be taken seriously as an actress because of her route to fame.

She told Britain’s ELLE magazine: “It’s hard to love something and have a passion for it, then feel like you constantly have to prove yourself… I have to work that much harder to be taken seriously.”

In the movie, Addison plays influencer Padgett, who tries to turn an unpopular boy into prom king and she identified a lot with her insecure character.

She said: “Padgett experiences so much growth and development while trying to figure out who she is and how to navigate the world and I’m figuring all that out too.

“I have had to accept that I am not going to make everyone love me or like me. It’s an unrealistic expectation for myself.

“I’m human, if I make mistakes, I can learn from them and grow.”