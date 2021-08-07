Lisa Snowdon forces herself to laugh for a minute when she’s in a bad mood.

The 49-year-old model and her fiancé George Smart have a particular technique they practise together in order to “trick” the brain into thinking they are happy.

She explained: “It releases dopamine and tricks your brain into thinking you’re happy.

“Set a timer for a minute and just keep laughing – in a mirror or with someone else.

“You feel like a complete idiot at first, but after 10 seconds you really get into it and it’s so ridiculous that you genuinely start laughing at yourself.

“Before long, your stomach muscles are hurting and you have tears running down your cheeks. It’s very funny and infectious.”

The couple are also fans of the Japanese art shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, and Lisa believes it has many benefits.

She explained to Closer magazine: “You don’t lie on the grass naked.

“Go into a green space, ideally a forest, and take anything from 20 minutes to an hour to really switch off.

“Stay off your phone and listen to the birds, the wind rustling in the trees and the smells around you.

“Being in the moment in nature helps reset your brain – it’s very peaceful.

“George and I love going to Epping Forest, near where we live.

“My phone is usually glued to my hand, but when we’re there, I put it in my rucksack.

“We listen to the birds and often see buzzards and woodpeckers. It’s important to have those mindful moments.”

The ‘Get Lifted’ host has found breathing exercises a “gamechanger” for her mental state.

She said: “We take breathing for granted but connecting with our breath can have such a positive impact on our mental state.

“I started breathing exercises during lockdown and it’s been a gamechanger.

"Whether I was feeling sluggish or anxious, it really helped my state of mind.”