Music dating app POM is launching next week.

The upcoming platform - which looks to help people find love through their music compatibility - will be available on August 10, and founder Vihan Patel has opened up on impact music has on people's lives.

He said: "I first came up with the idea for POM at university, where I organised club nights.

"It became apparent that people behaved very differently depending on what type of night it was, a rock music or R&B-themed night for example.

"This influenced what they wore, what drinks they bought, and how they interacted with one another, which proves how instrumental music is to a person’s identity (pardon the pun!)."

Vihan then started focusing on the role music plays in "emotion" and finding a "greater understand of other people".

He added: “That got me thinking music clearly plays a deeper role in who we are than most think.

"It’s a voice for emotion, and using music as a vehicle to understand emotion allows for a greater understanding of other people, and of course, potential partners.

“Matching people based on musical and psychological compatibility rather than on physical attraction is the way forward in the online dating world.

"I’m so excited to bring POM to the market and have been blown away by the interest so far at such an early stage.”