Kylie Jenner's make up routine takes three and a half hours to complete.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has confessed it takes a long time to make sure her look is super glam, and she has revealed just how long it can take her.

Speaking in a makeup tutorial video, she said: "First of all, I work on my phone all day, and then the only way I'm gonna get through three and a half hours of makeup with you is if I entertain myself a little."

Kylie previously opened up about her mother Kris Jenner's beauty advice and she revealed she was thankful when she was younger to have her mother on hand to offer her skincare advice.

She said: "My first experience was definitely with face wash! I went through that typical teenage stage and needed a good, simple face wash for day and night. My mom really helped me navigate through all of that - and she knew exactly what products to buy having done it so many times with my older sisters!"

Kylie previously revealed she is on a "hair health journey", as she is known for wearing hair extensions to quickly change up her hairstyle, but as she's now spending more time indoors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, she has opted to embrace her natural locks.

In an Instagram video, Kylie said: "Hair health journey rn. (sic)"

And in a follow-up Instagram Live session alongside her friend Stassie Karanikolaou, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star revealed she has also opted to ditch her fake nails and eyelashes.

She told her pal: "My nails didn't even need to be taken off. This is such a good time to just take your hair out and your nails out, no lashes. This is actually the first time I've worn my natural hair."