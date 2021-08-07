Tom Daley has won his fourth Olympic medal.

The 27-year-old diver - who earned his first-ever Olympic gold medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last week - scored a bronze in the individual men’s 10-metre platform on Saturday (07.08.21).

Tom ended with an impressive 546.25, beating Russia's Aleksandr Bondar by 30 points to third place.

He previously won bronze medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Upon winning a gold, Tom said he hopes he can be a good role model to LGBT youth.

Tom admitted he “didn’t think” he’d ever become an Olympic champion as a “gay man”.

And now that he’s achieved his dream, Tom hopes he can inspire other members of the LGBT community to feel like they can “achieve anything”.

He said: “I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. When I was younger I didn’t think I’d ever achieve anything because of who I was. To be an Olympic champion now just shows that you can achieve anything.

“In terms of out athletes, there are more openly out athletes at these Olympic Games than any Olympic Games previously. I came out in 2013 and when I was younger I always felt like the one that was alone and different and didn’t fit. There was something about me that was never going to be as good as what society wanted me to be. I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone. You can achieve anything.”

Meanwhile, Tom has also made a splash with his viral knitwear and proudly showed off his custom Team GB cardigan earlier this week.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: "When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of these games

"Something that I could say I had made in Tokyo, during the Olympics!

"I did a @teamgb logo on the back, with a flag and GBR on the shoulders and Tokyo embroidered onto the front!"

He shared a clip of himself modelling the creation on his Made With Love By Tom Daley knitting account, talking through the design and asking for his followers' input.

He added: "Thoughts and opinions please - but be nice!"

During the Women's 3m Springboard Final last weekend, Tom was spotted poolside with his needles and wool making a jumper for the internet-famous pooch Izzy The Frenchie.

And he also made a medal protector for his precious gold medallion.