Backstreet Boys star Brian Littrell says Britney Spears needs to be "cautious" about what she posts on social media.

The 46-year-old singer has spoken out in support of the 'Toxic' hitmaker amid her legal battle to remove her father Jamie Spears as her co-conservator.

But the 'Everybody' hitmaker insisted the mother-of-two - who has sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - needs to be "diligent" when it comes to what she shares with the world.

Speaking to TMZ about the 49-year-old pop icon's "unique situation" and her regular social media posts, he said: "In today's world, what she is going through, she's being looked at with a microscope.

"She has to be careful. She is a parent, she's a mom, she's in a unique situation. This doesn't happen ... it's happened before but it doesn't happen all the time.

"But she has to be smart, I think she should be diligent, it's not like she can stop her social media. She does what she does, she is Britney.

"You want people to be behind you. In that, you just have to be cautious and be respectful of what you post on social media.

"Especially in a time like this. But we want the best for her. She is a smart young lady and she has grown up in this business - it's tough - but she also has to be smart.

"I think you have to put those different hats on to be professional, at the same time, in order to get what you deserve."

The 'Lucky' hitmaker has been under conservatorship since 2008, and while her dad currently oversees her estate and finances, Jodi Montgomery is in charge of her person.

Jamie has just filed court documents claiming his daughter is “mentally sick” and therefore in no fit state to make important decisions.

In part of his filing, Jamie claimed Jodi had told him in July that Britney was suffering with her mental health, and suggested she be placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold, although she is reported to have retracted that request just a few days later.

And now, Jodi has hit back at Jamie’s claims, accusing Britney’s father of “misrepresenting” their conversation in order to “attack” Britney’s character.

Elsewhere in his documents, Jamie also blasted Britney’s new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and claimed he has been making “vague accusations” about him.

Jamie’s decision to file the documents about the singer’s health came as he objected to a request filed earlier this week by Britney’s legal team, which would see the next court hearing in her conservatorship case moved forward from September to later this month.