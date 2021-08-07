Kendall Jenner has congratulated her boyfriend Devin Booker on winning his first Olympic gold medal.

The 25-year-old supermodel's 24-year-old beau and the USA Basketball team beat France at Saitama Super Arena in the men's basketball tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday (07.08.21).

And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star posted a gold medal emoji on a picture of her TV showing the sports star and his teammates celebrating on the court.

Devin was a star of the match, scoring two free throws in the 22-minute game.

Kendall now has two Olympic champions in her family as her father, Caitlyn Jenner - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment surgery in 2015 - is a former athlete and famously won gold at the 1976 Summer Olympics in the men's decathlon.

Meanwhile, Kendall recently admitted she has preferred to keep her relationship with the Phoenix Suns star out of the spotlight, particularly after seeing her elder sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian go through "marriages and relationships and break-ups" publicly.

She said: "I feel like it's always worked better for me that way.

"No offence to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly.

"It was personal preference from a really young age.

"I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest ... I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."

Kendall also insisted she doesn't "only date basketball players", but admitted she is a fan of the sport and is "not ashamed" to have a type.

Speaking on the second part of the recent 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion, she added: "No, I don't actually only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research.

"I'm not ashamed that I have a type, and I'm also a genuine basketball fan."

The loved-up pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, and have practically moved in together.