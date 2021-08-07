Jessica Springsteen has won her first silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 29-year-old showjumper - who is the daughter of rockers Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa - and her Team USA Equestrian teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward narrowly missed out on a gold against Sweden after they tied in the final, with just a second in it.

The international champion incurred four of Team USA’s eight faults.

She said: “I was disappointed to have the four faults.

“I kind of took for granted a little bit, I wasn’t really expecting that to be one of my challenges. So I’m disappointed in that regard.

"But I thought my horse jumped the rest of the course absolutely beautifully and, I was just thinking of that left-hand turn there I want it to be neat on my time so, I think that’s why I had it down but all in all, he was amazing this entire week so, I’m so happy him.”

As soon as she won, Jessica jumped on the phone to her family, who screamed down the phone in excitement.

She said: “I FaceTimed them really quick. They were all screaming, I don’t think we understood anything.

“Just saw their team USA gear; there was just lots of shouting. I couldn’t make a lot out but I know that they’re so excited.”

Jessica rode a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion named Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.

She had told reporters: “I’ve got my horse [Don Juan van de Donkhoeve] jumping beautifully. I’m thrilled with the way he’s jumping."

The 29-year-old equestrian grew up on her parents' farm in Colt's Neck, New Jersey, and started riding horses from the age of four.

Jessica is The Boss' middle child, a sister to Evan, 31, and Sam, 27, whom the 71-year-old music icon has with his E Street band member spouse Patti, 68.