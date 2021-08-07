Ariana Grande has shared a new photo from her wedding day to mark her husband Dalton Gomez's 26th birthday.

The 'positions' hitmaker shared an intimate black and white selfie of the happy couple locking lips on their wedding day in May, with the singer's beloved pet pooch Toulouse in between them, to celebrate the realtor's birthday on Saturday (07.08.21).

And the 28-year-old pop megastar also shared a picture of the pair inside a giant pair of clogs on their honeymoon in Amsterdam on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend !!!!! i love you infinitely. (sic)"

The pair tied the knot in secret at their home in Montecito, California, on May 15.

A representative for the couple said at the time: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.

"Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

Meanwhile, sources recently claimed the Grammy-winner couldn’t be happier with life as a married woman and she's pleased she and her spouse opted for scaled-down nuptials.

The insider said: "She realised that she would rather have a smaller, more intimate wedding now. She's very happy they were able to pull it off quietly."

The source added that while Ariana and Dalton initially began planning a “big wedding” after they got engaged in December, they decided they didn’t want to wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside and so chose to have a smaller celebration.

The ‘God is a Woman’ hitmaker announced her engagement by sharing a photo on Instagram of her ring in December.

The couple began dating in January 2020 and spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic self-isolating together at her home.