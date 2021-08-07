The 2021 Emmy Awards will have a "limited" number of guests and nominees on the red carpet.

The Television Academy has announced that the September 19 ceremony will once again be slightly different this year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well as having to show proof of vaccination and a negative test result, there will be far fewer guests, nominees, media, and staff members in person in order to keep everyone safe.

The Academy said in a statement: "Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media, the number of production personnel and staff must be limited at this year's 73rd Emmy Awards."

They added that there will be a "very limited red carpet for talent arrivals", and a virtual media centre to "allow media outlets to connect directly with Emmy winners as they are announced."

'The Crown' and 'The Mandalorian' lead the 2021 Emmys nominations, with 24 each.

Mj Rodriguez will make history as the first transgender performer to pick up an Emmy nomination in a major acting category.

The 30-year-old star is nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for 'Pose'.

The nomination came after the Television Academy's Board of Governors announced that a nominee or winner of any acting category can request they be referred to as "Performer" on their nomination certificate and Emmy statue, although the categories themselves relating to Actor and Actress won't change.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly being lined up for the Emmy Awards.

Bosses for the glitzy event are said to be keen on getting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on board to present an award at the ceremony in Los Angeles next month.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Oprah is planning to attend the night, which could help get them there.

"Certainly, there would be a VIP invite for them from Netflix at its evening celebration event.

“Netflix knows that shots of them with big Hollywood names would be huge PR.”

Oprah is in the running for the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Emmy for her tell-all interview with the couple.