Rochelle Humes' daughters are always vying to help out with their baby brother Blake.

The former Saturdays star has revealed Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, are smitten with their nine-month-old sibling but get in the way when they try and help out.

The mother-of-three - who has her kids with husband Marvin Humes - responded when asked if her girls help out with her son: "Yes. Almost too much! They're like, 'I'll do it, I'll do it.'

"I sometimes have to say, 'Just leave him.'

"Sometimes they don't realise that they are more of a hindrance. [Laughs]

"Bless him, he's not going to have an easy life with them.

"He's probably going to be like, 'Mum, just tell them to leave me alone.'"

Luckily, Blake has been a "chilled" baby so far.

The 32-year-old singer said: "He's got some new teeth, which has been keeping me up at night.

"But he's actually been quite good with it, to be honest.

"I don't know if it's just because I trust myself and I completely know what to do, but he's so chilled.

"Or maybe it's because I've had a boy after having two girls."

The 'All Fired Up' hitmaker insisted: "We already had a nice little system going on because we already had two, so Blake has just come along and slotted right in.

"He's definitely the most chill - he's not fussy at all."

Rochelle and JLS star Marvin, 36, are set to renew their wedding vows next year on their 10-year wedding anniversary and will go all out with their party.

She added to OK! Magazine: "We haven't planned anything properly yet.

"But I think, 'Why not?' You only live once."