Emilia Clarke cried when she met Beyonce.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress thinks she disappointed the ‘Formation’ singer when she proved to be a “weird fan” when they were introduced to one another.

Asked when she was most starstruck, she said: “The first response I have is the queen herself, Beyonce.

“I mean, I was drunk at the time but I definitely was brought to tears and she definitely was hoping that I would not be the weird fan and I definitely was the weird fan.

“You could see her face crumple.

“She looked like, ‘Oh, I thought this was like a mutual appreciation thing and this is just a crazy fan who is going to cry.’ “

The 34-year-old actress also confessed to another drunken incident; trying to break into Blenheim Palace as a teenager.

She told Empire magazine: “When I was 16, me and my friends were a bit drunk and broke into the grounds of Blenheim Palace in Oxford.

“And we found ourselves kind of wandering into the palace itself.

“The security guard with the big lights came and we all ran back to a friend’s house.

“Next day, we woke up and my friend’s mum was having a cup of tea with a police officer who was like, ‘What f****** idiot decided to break into Blenheim Palace?’

“You quite obviously really shouldn’t break and enter into anyone’s property – let alone a noble household.”

Emilia loves nothing more than finding the perfect gift for her friends.

She said: “I can safely say I’m the greatest gift-giver of my friendship group.

“I spend an inordinate amount of time and energy finding the perfect present for someone and it gives me unbridled joy when it succeeds.

“For some things I’ll take it to entirely unnecessary levels.

“Two friends of mine got married to each other recently, so I got them a golf buggy that I pimped out, like Pimp My Ride’, to make it into a bar.

“There was a beer tap and I put rave lights all over it and designed a logo for them.

“I really like creating gifts. If I’m broke before I’m 50, that’s why.”