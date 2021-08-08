Markie Post has died at the age of 70.

The 'There's Something About Mary' actress passed away on Saturday (07.08.21) after battling cancer for three years and 10 months, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky has confirmed to Deadline.

Even after she fell ill, Markie was determined to continue acting as a "side job" and worked on a number of projects between chemotherapy treatments, including Lifetime's 'Four Christmases and a Wedding' and ABC series 'The Kids Are Alright'.

Her family said in a statement: “But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world."

The 'Night Court' actress is survived by her husband, Michael A. Ross, their daughters Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn, and a five-month-old granddaughter.

Plans for a memorial service are currently being made, but details including a date and place have yet to be announced.

Markie got her start in showbiz by working behind-the-scenes on game shows including 'Split Second' and 'Double Dare', before appearing on camera as a card dealer on 'Card Sharks'.

She landed her first acting roles in 1979 with credits on shows including 'CHiPS', 'The Incredible Hulk' and 'Hart to Hart'.

Between 1982 and 1985 she appeared in 65 episodes of action drama 'The Fall Guy' and had a long stint as public defender Christine Sullivan on 'Night Court' from 1985 to 1992.

Later in her career, she had a recurring role as the mother of Dr. Elliot Reid on 'Scrubs', and also appeared in 'Chicago P.D.' and '30 Rock'.

Markie's best-known movie role was as the mother of Cameron Diaz's lead character in 1998 comedy classic 'There's Something About Mary'.