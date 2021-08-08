Kara Tointon says Prince Harry was "very charming" during their awkward encounter.

The 37-year-old actress - who portrays the 36-year-old royal's sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the West End show 'The Windsors: Endgame' - has recalled "bumbling" when she met The Duke of Sussex at Buckingham Palace with her fellow 2010 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant, Goldie, and how she nervously blurted out his name and title.

Music star Goldie, 55, was being honoured with an MBE at the 2016 New Year Honours awards, for services to music and young people.

The former 'EastEnders' star told OK! Magazine: "I did something called 'The Band' with Goldie who was on 'Strictly' the year I did it [2010], and he invited me to go and watch at Buckingham Palace and Harry was part of the event.

"I was talking to someone and I spotted Goldie and went over to say congratulations and suddenly Harry was there, and I did this sort of fumbling, bumbling thing and blurted out, 'Err ... hello Prince Harry', and he was actually very charming."

Harry isn't the only member of the royal family Kara has rubbed shoulders with as she's also met his father Prince Charles

She added: "All the members of the royal family I've met have been really charming and they do what they do really well."

And the 'Sweeney' star would love to get some of the royals down to see the stage show because she thinks they would find it "quite amusing".

She said: "I'd love to get them along. I think they would love it."

Asked if she's met Prince William's wife, who was known as Kate Middleton before her marriage, she replied: "I've met Prince Charles and Prince Harry but not Kate.

"I think they'd all find it quite amusing as I don't think they take themselves that seriously and it would be a bit of light relief for them, too."