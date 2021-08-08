US football star Megan Rapinoe has said she is “inspired” by her fiancée Sue Bird, after they both walked away from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with medals.

The 36-year-old footballer helped score a bronze medal for the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT) earlier this week, and she was watching in the stands on Sunday (08.08.21) when her partner Sue and the rest of the US women’s basketball team beat Japan to take home the gold.

And speaking to NBC after the WNBA star’s impressive performance, Megan gushed: "[I'm] honestly inspired, and I told her the other day, it feels like corny to say but it's like everything you would want in someone that you would look up to. Obviously, I get to be with her and I love her, that's the most special part.

“She just does things the right way. She plays with a sense of joy, she makes everyone else around her better on and off the court. She's just an amazing person, I'm gonna start tearing up. You're gonna make me cry on national TV."

Megan also shared a photo of herself and Sue, 40, celebrating on social media.

She wrote alongside the snap: "I am so proud of you @sbird10. As if I could love you any more. Congrats baby! (sic)”

The sweet couple started dating in 2016 after meeting at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and went on to get engaged in October last year.

Last month, Megan expressed how proud she was of Sue when she shared the honour of being the flagbearer for the US delegation at the opening ceremony.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Beyond words. I am so proud of you Sue. What an honor it is to have you lead us @teamusa and all of America back home. You are, simply the best. @sbird10 (sic)”

USA’s basketball win marks the fifth gold medal for Sue, who has helped take her team to victory in the past five consecutive games – 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020.