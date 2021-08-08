Tyson Fury has become a father for the sixth time.

The 32-year-old professional boxer and his wife Paris have welcomed their sixth child together, after Paris gave birth to a baby girl named Athena on Sunday (08.08.21) morning.

Tyson confirmed the news in a social media post which read: "Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning. Athena Fury born 8/8/21. (sic)”

Athena marks the sixth baby for the couple – who married in 2009 – and is a little sister to Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 18 months.

Tyson revealed he and Paris were expecting another child in February, when he said the couple felt “blessed” to be expanding their family again.

He said: "Paris is pregnant again and the Lord has blessed us definitely with another child and I'm very thankful. Got a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, they're all healthy. That's the most important thing, you know, your health and your family. Nothing else really matters. Your job, your money, your wealth, your career, none of that really matters because you can get another job, you can start snooker or you can go make more money.

"It doesn't really matter but the one thing you can't get back is your family. You can't get back time lost and that's the crazy thing about it all."

And in June, the couple said they could even have as many as 11 kids.

Tyson revealed: "It starts with a story nobody knows.

"Paris became my girlfriend when she was 15 and me 16. When time came for marriage, I asked her how many children she wanted. She said 10.

"I said that will do for me. Now we’ve decided to go for one more. Make it 11. Let’s have a mixed football team playing on the pitch at Morecambe."