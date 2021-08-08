James Corden has reportedly been offered £7 million to host ‘The Late Late Show’ for at least two more years.

The 42-year-old television star is currently the face of CBS chat show ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, and is already signed to a £4.6 million contract which is due to expire next year.

But bosses at CBS have reportedly offered him a whopping £7 million to keep hosting the show until 2024.

A source said: “The network love him. They are delighted with his work and reach in that tough late-night slot.”

James took over the role from Craig Ferguson in 2014, but suggested in December last year he could be set to quit his job and move back to the UK because there were “people at home” he was “homesick for”.

And now, CBS are determined to keep the ‘Gavin and Stacey’ star – who has Max, ten, Carey, six, and Charlotte, three, with his wife Julia Carey – in the US.

The source added to The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Previously, James passed on a five-year deal to remain for 24 months, but he has lots more to give and he is very much in the driving seat.”

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this year that James has doubled his fortune since moving to Los Angeles to host ‘The Late Late Show’ full-time.

Another insider said: "James took a huge gamble when he moved to LA to anchor 'The Late Late Show'. It could have spectacularly backfired, but it has paid off big time.

"His career has gone from strength to strength and shows no sign of slowing down."

His personal wealth has more than doubled since he made the switch to the US and became a partner at an Anglo-American TV and film production company called Fulwell 73.

The company has assets worth £140 million and James' personal share is said to be worth £28 million.

James' firm has also produced content for the likes of Justin Bieber, Robbie Williams and One Direction.

The insider added: "James has invested wisely in Fulwell, which is a company he cares deeply about. He and the other partners have developed it and made it blossom and it is in a very healthy financial state.

"It has a lot of overheads and his share isn’t cash in the bank but there is no doubt it has been a good investment."