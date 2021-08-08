Kathy Griffin thinks her post-surgery voice will “scare people”.

The 60-year-old comedian recently revealed she has stage one cancer in her left lung and needed to undergo surgery to have half of the organ removed.

And in her first video since her operation, Kathy insisted she wants to give her fans regular updates on her progress, but thinks her “really hoarse” voice will make people worry about her too much.

She said in a clip posted to Instagram over the weekend: “Hi you guys, I’d like to start to post little videos about my recovery and stuff, but my voice is like, really hoarse and I don't want to scare people.”

But the star was quick to find the funny side of things, as her own croaky voice left her giggling.

She added: "I'm laughing, it's just even that notion [is funny]. For some reason, I'm laughing at everything now. And if it's horrible, I laugh way more!"

Kathy revealed her diagnosis earlier this week, when she said she was shocked to discover she has cancer because she’s “never smoked”.

She said: "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."

At the time, she also said she was hopeful that she would make a full recovery after surgery and predicted she will be "up and running around as usual" within a month.

She added: "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine. (sic)”

Kathy returned home from hospital just before the weekend, and was pleased to be reuniting with her dogs.

She wrote on social media alongside a clip of herself with her furry friends: "Home from the hospital and greeted by my board certified medical PAWfessional recovery pack. (sic)”