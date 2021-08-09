The Duchess of Sussex has been branded "shallow" by her half-brother.

The 40-year-old former actress' sibling Thomas Markle Jr. is set to take part in Australia's 'Big Brother VIP' and in a new trailer for the celebrity houseguest show, he also claimed he warned her husband Prince Harry that the ex-'Suits' star - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage - would "ruin" his life.

He said in the short clip: "I’m Meghan Markle’s brother. I’m the biggest brother of them all.

"I told Prince Harry, 'I think she’s going to ruin your life.' She’s very shallow.”

Before Meghan and Harry - who have children Archie, two, and Lili, two months, together - got married in 2018, Thomas wrote an open letter to the prince, in which he claimed the wedding shouldn't go ahead as it would "make a joke" out of the monarchy and branded his half-sister a "jaded, shallow and conceited woman".

He also wrote: "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it becomes very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history.

"Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you.

"I'm confused why you don’t see the real Meghan that the whole world now sees.

"Meghan's attempt to act the part of a princess like a below C average Hollywood actress is getting old."

He also alleged their father, Thomas Markle Sr, had been left strugglnig financially after "paying Meghan's way" at the beginning of her acting career.

He continued: "What kind of person starts out by using her own father until he's bankrupt, then forgets about him in Mexico leaving him broke, over mostly all her debts.

"And when it's time to pay him back she forgets her own father like she never knew him.

"It's very apparent that her tiny bit of Hollywood fame has gone to her head.

"Not to mention, to top it all off, she doesn't invite her own family and instead invites complete strangers to the wedding. Who does that?

"Meghan is still my sister. She is family. So whatever happens is up to her, whether she wants to forget knowing me or the rest of her family, family comes first.

"Also, you would think that a royal wedding would bring a torn family closer together, but I guess we're all distant family to Meg."