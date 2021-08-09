Heidi Range has given birth to her second child.

The former Sugababes singer revealed on Sunday (08.08.21) that she and husband Alex Partakis welcomed their second daughter - a sibling for three-year-old Aurelia - into the world last week and the little girl has been named Athena Veronica.

Heidi shared some sweet photos of the new addition to her family on Instagram and wrote: "She’s here!!! [heart emoji] We are delighted to introduce you to our little bundle of joy: Athena Veronica Partakis Born at 9.05pm, August 5th 2021, 6lb 1oz of pure love [prayer emoji] X.(sic)"

The 'Push the Button' hitmaker announced her pregnancy in March and spoke of how "nerve-wracking" her first trimester had been because the 37-year-old star had tragically previously suffered two miscarriages.

She said at the time: We're both over the moon. Aurelia has been asking for a brother or sister every day. When I was pregnant with Aurelia, it was a case of ignorance is bliss - I just assumed everything would be fine and it was. But because I've had two losses since her, it was quite a nerve-wracking time until I had the scans."

And the 37-year-old singer admitted it was the "best gift in the world" finding out she was pregnant again as she wanted her daughter to have a sister like she did growing up.

Speaking about her fears she might not be able to conceive again, she added: "I would have been heartbroken, but I always thought we were lucky as we were so blessed to have Aurelia. I'm one of two girls and my sister Hayley is my best friend. If we can give Aurelia what Hayley and I have, then that's the best gift in the world. I'm so excited for her that she is going to have that - but Alex is slightly concerned about the amount of hormones that are going to be in the house."