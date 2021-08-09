Molly Ringwald has led tributes to her late father Bob Ringwald.

The 53-year-old actress' jazz musician and pianist dad passed away on August 3rd aged 80, but a cause of death has not been revealed.

Molly wrote on Instagram: "It's with a heavy heart that my family says goodbye to my father. I consider myself very lucky to have had in my life as long as I did. Robert Scott Ringwald 1940-2021 (sic)"

She also wrote a longer tribute for her father - who went blind during his younger years - revealing he had an "email joke list" for his pals.

In a piece penned for The Sacramento Bee, she wrote: "Anyone who knew Bob also knew his mischievous streak, and his ever-present, slightly ribald sense of humor.

"If you didn’t sufficiently beg to get off of his email joke list, you would have received one just a couple of days before he died.

"In 2012, Bob was honored by the festival as “The Emperor of Jazz,” which both touched and embarrassed him. Despite having been a performer for nearly his entire life, he was never comfortable having attention bestowed on him unless he was on stage with a piano. Nevertheless, Bob drew attention wherever he went. His natural charisma, authenticity and sense of humor made people fall in love with him and want to be around him. (sic)"

Several stars have paid tribute to Bob, including actor Joel Courtney.

He wrote: "Oh Molly. Im so sorry for your loss. My wife and I will be praying for you and your family."

Author Amanda Montell commented: "Terribly sorry for your loss, Molly. What a vivid tribute."