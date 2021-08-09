DaBaby has seemingly deleted his apology to the LGBTQ community.

The 'Suge' rapper came under fire last month for comments he made during his set at Rolling Loud Miami and after initially defending his comments, he issued an apology for his "hurtful and triggering" remarks on Instagram on August 2.

The post read: “I want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.

"Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

However, the short statement is now no longer visible on his account, though a previous apology for being "insensitive" remains on Twitter.

That post said: “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies.

“But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.(sic)"

The 29-year-old star was widely criticised for his original comments about HIV and AIDS.

He said on stage: "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually-transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up… "Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up.”

DaBaby later took to his Instagram Live and claimed straight and gay fans enjoyed his show, and insisted people couldn't criticise if they weren't at the show itself.

He added: "I wasn’t going on a rant. That’s called a call to action.

"That’s what that’s called, cause I’m a live performer. I’m the best live performer.”

The on-stage rant has subsequently seen DaBaby lose his partnership with clothing retailer BooHooMAN and dropped from a number of gigs, including headlining Lollapalooza and a performance at the Governors Ball in New York.