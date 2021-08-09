Jamie Lynn Spears has shared a recording of her tearfully being comforted by her three-year-old daughter.

The 'Zoey 101' star posted an audio clip twice on her Instagram account, in which little Ivey tried to reassure the 30-year-old actress that everything would "be OK".

In the short clip, Ivey said: "It’ll be OK, Mom. It has to be OK, Mom."

Her tearful mother replied: "Thank you, baby."

Jamie Lynn first shared the audio over a black screen and she then shared it again with a GIF that encouraged her followers to turn their "sound on" in order to hear the exchange.

The clip came a few weeks after Jamie Lynn and her older sister, Britney Spears, seemingly took aim at one another via their social media accounts.

The 'Stronger' singer shared a dance video on Instagram last month, with a caption which appeared to mock the sentiment expressed in a post shared by her younger sister earlier in the day.

Jamie Lynn had shared mirror selfies on her account along with the caption: "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit [peace and heart emojis] (sic)"

And shortly afterwards, Britney shared her dancing video with a religious message of her own.

She wrote: "May the Lord wrap your mean a*s up in joy today… this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance… if you don't like it ... don't watch it!!!!! (sic)"

Following Britney's post, Jamie Lynn removed the caption on her own selfies, leaving just the emojis.

The 'Gimme More' hitmaker also slammed her younger sister for her involvement in the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she made a surprise appearance in a tribute section and sang Britney's track 'Till The World Ends'.

She fumed: "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! (sic)"

And earlier in the weekend, the 'Circus' singer had shared another critical post, which many fans assumed to be a dig at her younger sister, who has faced a backlash for not speaking out about Britney's unhappiness with her conservatorship until after a court hearing in June, when the pop star branded the situation "abusive".

Britney wrote: “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!(sic)"

She commented in an Instagram video that she has only “loved, adored and supported” her pop star sister over the years.

However, Jamie Lynn has insisted she has always shown her sister her support.

She previously said: "Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a [#FreeBritney] hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after."