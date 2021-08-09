Stacey Solomon is "so grateful" after being reassured her unborn baby is "comfy and safe".

The 'Loose Women' star had an ultrasound over the weekend for reassurance after many of her fans commented that her pregnancy bump is "small", and though she confirmed that is the case, Stacey and her fiance Joe Swash were relieved to be told that doesn't mean there's a problem.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Good morning. Sorry I’ve been so quiet we’ve spent the weekend checking in on princess pickle.

“All is OK. And we go to see her this morning to double check everything…Feeling so grateful that she’s happy, comfy and safe in there. Happy Sunday.”

The 31-year-old star - who has Zachery, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton from previous relationships, as well as two-year-old Rex with Joe - advised people to think carefully before they comment on women's sizes and shapes during pregnancy because the comments made to her had left her worried, even though she knew no one meant any harm.

She wrote: “Lots of people have said my bump is very small, and it really is measuring at 2% instead of 20%+ but thankfully baby is exactly where she needs to be today despite my tummy size.

"Every pregnancy, every bump and every baby is different. And as kind as people are I think sometimes it’s important to remember when telling someone they look “big” or “small” or anything in between it can be so worrying for the mummy growing a human and worrying why they look so different to someone else.

“And can be really scary. I know people don’t mean any harm by saying “you’re so petite and tiny” but it definitely has played on my mind a lot and made me worry…(sic)"

Stacey revealed earlier this month that she and Joe - who also has son Harry, 13, from his relationship with Emma Sophocleous - will welcome their baby girl into the world in "eight or nine weeks" time.