NASA is seeking applicants to spend a year living on a simulated Mars.

The space agency is attempting to recruit paid volunteers to spend a year living in Mars Dune Alpha, a Martian habitat based in Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas, where they will embark on a simulated exploration mission to the red planet.

Applications opened on Friday (06.08.21), seeking four people to live for a year in Mars Dune Alpha.

NASA will use the data from the year to help prepare for eventually sending astronauts to Mars.

The volunteers will take part in spacewalks, have limited communication with their loved ones and will have access to restricted food and resources.

The first of three simulated mission to Mars will take place in Autumn 2022.