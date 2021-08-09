Nathalie Emmanuel was full of nerves before appearing in 'Furious 7'.

The 32-year-old actress made her debut in the high-speed action franchise in the 2015 film and was terrified of appearing as Megan Ramsey alongside stars such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and the late Paul Walker.

Nathalie told the website Collider: "There's always part of you as an actor who is new, coming into a very established thing (where you think) if it doesn't work or you don't quite nail it, they might not want to bring you back."

The 'Game of Thrones' actress adds that she was made even more uncomfortable as her character was on the attack in her very first scene.

Nathalie explained: "I just remember being so nervous. All of these actors I've watched most of my life and my very first scene is the scene where I basically call out every single person."

She previously revealed that she would be "forever grateful" to Vin Diesel as he made sure filming on the project didn't clash with her 'Game of Thrones' commitments.

Nathalie said: "He championed me from the beginning.

"I did the screen test and we had such crazy, fun chemistry, but the dates for Furious and Thrones clashed. Because I was already on Thrones, they had priority, so I had to walk away.

"But Vin fought for me, and [the producers] managed to make it work. I'll be forever grateful."

She also explained that Vin invited her to spend Thanksgiving with his family when he found out that she would be alone for the holiday.

Nathalie recalled: "The night before, Vin called me asking what I was doing and I said I'd got a vegan cake and was planning to watch films in my hotel room.

"He was like, 'Er, no, you're coming to our house!' It was with all his nearest and dearest, and he really didn't have to do that. They were so sweet, and as I'm vegan they got me Tofurky, which is tofu turkey. I had never heard of it before!"