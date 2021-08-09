An unopened copy of 'Super Mario Bros' has sold for $2 million.

The vintage video game, made for Nintendo’s original console in 1985, was purchased through collectibles site, Rally, by an anonymous buyer.

The sale broke the previous record which was set just weeks ago when a copy of the 25-year-old 'Super Mario 64' was sold in its original packaging for $1.56 million. And recently, Heritage Auctions sold an early production copy of 'The Legend of Zelda' from 1987 for $870,000.

Rally founder Rob Petrozzo told The New York Times: "I think that we’re starting to see the natural progression of ‘What else? What are the things that have appreciated in value from my childhood that have that nostalgia?’

"In my opinion, it hasn’t reached the masses. You’ll start to see a lot more people paying attention and doing research.”

Rally bought the Super Mario Bros. game for $140,000 in April 2020 before it sold for $2 million this month.