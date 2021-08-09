Facebook has introduced a prayer tool for groups.

The tech giant began testing the prayer tool in the US in December as part of an ongoing effort to support faith communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and has now rolled out its prayer request feature, although it must be turned on by a group admin.

The tool lets people in Facebook Groups respond to posts by tapping the "I prayed", along with the usual reactions of liking, sharing and commenting.

Facebook said in a statement: "During the COVID-19 pandemic we've seen many faith and spirituality communities using our services to connect, so we're starting to explore new tools to support them.

"To support people who may be interested in requesting prayer from their Facebook community, we are introducing a new feature in U.S. Facebook Groups. The feature is optional and must be turned on by an admin in the group’s settings for members to begin using."