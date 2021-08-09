'The Sims 4' is getting a "tiny overhaul" after fan complaints about increasingly lighter skin tones for NPCs.

Non-playable characters are characters that cannot be played by the player from the game's start and fans are upset as their skintones have gotten lighter in comparison to older games.

During a recent Inside Maxis stream, two members of the team, Ash and SimGuruGeorge, responded to the criticism with Ash saying: "Hundreds of townies have come to life since the first Sims game launched 21 years ago. A lot of love has been put into every single one of them, and we acknowledge that they need continued care and attention.

"So it's about time for a tiny overhaul. We are currently in the process of updating NPCs in 'The Sims 4' including visuals as well as their lore.

"This will take some time to accomplish as we have to spend some quality time with each and every single Sim from Willow Creek to Henford-on-Bagley. That means we're taking it step-by-step – or townie by townie – and we're excited to update you at a later date."