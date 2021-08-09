Margot Robbie loves "British things".

The 'Suicide Squad' actress - who previously shared a house in London with six friends, including now-husband Tom Ackerley - is a big fan of UK reality TV and movies, as well as her English spouse.

She said: “I seem to love a lot of British things. I love Harry Potter, I love my husband and I love Love Island. It’s great."

Margot met Tom while shooting 'Suite Francaise', on which he was assistant director, and she insisted even looking "hideous" in the film didn't put him off.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I have been so fortunate to have some amazing opportunities.

"I did 'Wolf of Wall Street' and then got to do something completely the opposite in Suite Française – I was a peasant farm girl and looked hideous but I met my husband on the job so it was OK.

The couple went on to form a production company, Lucky Chap, with their friends, and Margot feels "very lucky" because of the bond they share.

She said: “We started our production company with our best friends and it continues to be a wonderful group dynamic. We all really work well together. I feel very lucky.”

And the 31-year-old star's strong work ethic is typified in her motto for life.

She explained: “Mine is, ‘Someone’s going to do it, so it might as well be you’.”

Margot always has a crisis of confidence when she starts a new acting job, even if, as with her 'Suicide Squad' alter ego Harley Quinn, it's reprising a character she's played before.

She said: “Even though Harley is a character I have played before, I still got scared before shooting because I’m always nervous to start any job.

“I have this complete crisis of faith and think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not even good at acting and I can’t do this’.

“Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband and I’m like, ‘I don’t think I can do this’. He says something like, ‘You do this every time. You’ll be fine’.”