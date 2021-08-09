Take-Two is working on three "new iterations" of older games.

It has been speculated that Rockstar's 'Grand Theft Auto' could be among the games which will receive a remake after Rockstar's Owner Take-Two announced it is currently work on three "new iterations of previously released titles".

While nothing has been confirmed, Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick has hinted at a 'GTA' remake in the past.

When asked about a remake, he called it a "great and encouraging question."

He also said: "Remastering has always been a part of the strategy. We’ve done differently than the competition – we don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on."