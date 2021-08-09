Nick Jonas admitted it was "an honour" to be part of the Olympic Games' Closing Ceremony coverage.

The Jonas Brothers' single 'Remember This' featured in NBC's coverage of the ending of the games, and saw the trio perform the track in a building and on a rooftop, interspersed with highlights from Tokyo 2020, and the siblings were thrilled to be involved.

Nick tweeted: "What an honor... Our performance of Remember This (NBC Olympics Edition) just aired as part of the Closing Ceremony on @NBC!! We are so proud of you

"@TeamUSA [flex emoji] Let's get it!! #TokyoOlympics (sic)"

And he later added: "So special to be able to have our song as a part of the Olympics this year. Remember This (NBC Olympics Edition) is OUT NOW! (sic)"

For Joe Jonas, the performance was a "bucket list" moment.

He tweeted: "Our Remember This (NBC Olympics Edition) performance just aired during the Closing Ceremony of #TokyoOlympics on

@NBC!!

"Getting to perform this song at the Olympics Closing Ceremony is quite the bucket list moment for me!! Remember This (NBC Olympics Edition) is OUT NOW (sic)"

And Kevin Jonas admitted watching the performance amid the closing ceremony was a moment he will "never forget".

He tweeted: "A moment I'll never forget [mindblown emoji] Our Remember This (NBC Olympics Edition) performance just aired on

@NBC during the #TokyoOlympics Closing Ceremony!! Wow!! (sic)"

The closing ceremony in Tokyo had the theme 'Worlds We Share' and included a light show and stunt bikes, and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach praised the competitors for staying focused despite an unusual set-up caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "You were faster, you went higher, you were stronger because we all stood together - in solidarity. This was even more remarkable given the many challenges you had to face because of the pandemic.

"In these difficult times, you give the world the most precious of gifts: hope. For the first time since the pandemic began, the entire world came together."

Team USA won the most medals with a total of 113, including 30 golds, with the rest of the top five going to China, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Great Britain, and Japan.