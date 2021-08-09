Chris Martin can't be trusted on Twitter.

The Coldplay frontman admitted his thoughts need to go through "a number of checks and balances" before he posts them in order to make sure they are "relatively OK", and compared the process to the way Hannibal Lecter is handled in 'Silence of the Lambs'.

Speaking to Rob Brydon on the comic's podcast, he said: “It’s a bit like Hannibal Lecter and how many lines of defence there are for him to get out into the real world. That’s what I have with tweets.

“For me to tweet it has to go through a number of checks and balances to make sure it is relatively OK. I can’t just write something and tweet it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris admitted Rob joining the band on stage to sing the Welsh national anthem, 'Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau', on stage at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in 2017 is one of his standout musical moments in his glittering career.

He said: "There were two moments on that tour that had an extra 'zing' and one was that in Cardiff when you came and sang.

"It becomes more about the collective oneness rather than about the band or someone famous, that's all by-the-by. "

But Rob was jokingly unimpressed when the 'Yellow' hitmaker explained his favourite happened in Argentina, when Coldplay performed a song by local artist Soda Stereo.

He said: "Better than the one with me?" he said.

Chris replied: "You were a close silver. You were pretty great, Rob. You were gracious and sweet and it was nice to have a proper tenor on stage."

Despite the success of the song, the 'Gavin & Stacey' actor admitted he'd initially turned down the approach from the band.

He said: "You were going to play Cardiff and we were going to go and I thought 'shall I email Chris' but thought, no, wherever they go they get emails from every Tom, Dick and Harry. So we booked seats.

"With a few days to go you emailed and said, much to my surprise 'Will you come on and sing the Welsh national anthem.

"And my initial reaction was 'no' because I don't speak Welsh and there are a lot of words. I told my wife and she said 'WHAT? You said no? What is wrong with you? Learn the damn thing'."