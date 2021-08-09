Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are reportedly planning a “familymoon” with her two daughters.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish celebration in Hampshire over the weekend, where Anne-Marie's teenage daughters Poppy and Daisy, from her first marriage to Scott Corbett, were bridesmaids.

And, the Daily Mirror reports that Ant, 45, and Anne-Marie, 43, will take her children on a family holiday to celebrate the marriage.

During his wedding speech, Ant paid tribute to his stepdaughters, saying: "They are amazing girls and I’m grateful that they call me Dad.”

Ant's best friend and presenting partner Declan Donnelly was best man at the wedding, while a number of stars attended the ceremony.

Saturday Night Takeaway's Stephen Mulhern, 'Britain's Got Talent' judge Alesha Dixon, TV presenter Dermot O'Leary, Ant and Dec's former 'SM:TV' co-host Cat Deeley, and Christine and Frank Lampard were among the guests.

The reception was held at Heckfield Place, a luxurious Georgian mansion, and Ant and Anne-Marie are said to have forked out for their guests' two-night stay at the £1,000-a-night venue and asked for their spa bills to be charged to his account.

Ant - who was previously married to 'Strictly Come Dancing' make-up artist Lisa Armstrong - proposed to Anne-Marie at home on Christmas Eve 2020.