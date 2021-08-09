Lucy Hale has issued an apology to her sister Maggie after deciding to remove one of her matching tattoos.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress has a sun inking on the left side of her body, the same tattoo Maggie has on her right wrist, but Lucy, 32, is getting rid of hers.

Lucy posted a series of pictures on Instagram to celebrate Maggie’s birthday and wrote: "It's my sweet, hardworking, inspiring sisters birthday today & I'll say it here...she could kick your ass, make a charcuterie board better that's Pinterest status, all while raising 3 kids looking GORG.

“I've made her get tattoos with me (I'm sorry Maggie I'm getting this one lasered off)."

However, Lucy revealed that she would be keeping the 'I love you' tattoo, which both she and Maggie had inked on their left wrists in tribute to their late grandmother in 2018, writing “"but this one will stay.”

Explaining the tattoos at the time, Lucy wrote: "Nothing says sisterly bonding more than permanently tattooing your body.

"After years of wanting our grandmothers writing, we did it! Our Grammy was our favourite person & now she's even more a part of us (sic)"