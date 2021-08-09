Kelly Clarkson will pay most of her kids' school fees but refuses to pay for her ex's ranch.

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker is working out the specifics of her split from Brandon Blackstock and whilst she has agreed to pay the majority of the fees for their kids - River Rose, seven, and Remington Alexander, five - to attend private school, she does not want to pay towards the running costs of Brandon's ranch, which is a decision the judge has upheld and agreed to Kelly's terms.

Court documents obtained by TMZ confirm Kelly will continue to pay Brandon $150,000 per month whilst the divorce case continues in court as well as $45,000 in child support.

Meanwhile, Kelly is reportedly "doing great" as she continues to finalise her divorce.

An insider said: "Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward. She’s enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."

The 'Breakaway' singer previously admitted her music is getting her through her divorce.

She said: "I have this record that we're working on. It's really great and really honest. There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know?

"Whether that be business-wise or personally or whatever. Whatever happens though, it is such a gift. Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."

Kelly has written 60 tracks and admitted that it has been a "blessing" with what's going on.

She added: "I have written like 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out.

"I think that's a blessing in itself. Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."