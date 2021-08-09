Ludacris has become a father for the fifth time.

The rapper and his wife Eudoxie Bridges have confirmed the arrival of their newborn baby Chance Oyali Bridges, who is a younger sibling to their five-year-old daughter Cadence.

Eudoxie wrote on Instagram: "Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother ... 7/28/2021 (sic)"

Ludacris - who also has Cai, seven, Karma, 20, and Shaila, 24, from previous relationships - and Eudoxie confirmed they were expecting in May this year.

Posting some pictures of his wife cradling her baby bump to mark her birthday, he wrote: "How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift? Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges (sic)."

Meanwhile, Ludacris previously admitted he finds it "hard" to talk to his kids about racism.

He said: "I'm a parent myself, and you know, I think children are still impressionable and it's hard having conversations with them about what's going on today.

"And everybody's looking for answers to all the negativity and things that are going on ... especially for the new generation, which I feel we have to secure and try to enrich them as much as possible."

And Ludacris is pleased that positive changes are already happening following anti-racism protests in the US and elsewhere around the world.

He said: "I love seeing that some universities have started George Floyd scholarships. I love that there are companies that are putting money into a lot of the black communities that have been underserved for so long. I love that people are learning more about the history of this country and learning more about the history of slavery. I love that there are peaceful protests going on in the world and you're seeing a lot more multi-cultural and multi-ethnicity individuals galvanising and coming together."