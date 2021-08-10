Eliza Dushku has welcomed her second child.

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal that she and husband Peter Palandjian - who already have two-year-old son Philip, known as Bourne, together - have expanded their family with another son, Bodan.

She wrote on Instagram: "Welcoming our beautiful son, “Bodan”, this week has been a journey in & of itself.

"Gratitude & joy! These boys give life new horizons. Bourne & Bodie: #Boston brothers. Thanks to all out there who support & love us. Ah, this is where we’re supposed to be (sic)."

Eliza and businessman Peter, 57 - who also has four children from his former wife Marie-Louise Minou Palandjian - tied the knot in 2018.

The former 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' star revealed in February that she and Peter were expecting their second child together.

And back in May, she took to Instagram to reveal she had gotten the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant.

She shared: "2nd shot yesterday- Pfizer-BioNtech (mRNA)- so far, so good! I decided to get the #vaccines, at 5 & 6 months #pregnant, to protect myself & my belly baby + my toddler Bourne! All of my doctors, the CDC, WHO, incoming data, + most importantly: my husband & I feel confident this was the best action for our fam. Woot!

"We’re closer than ever to being through this nightmare & feeling so grateful for all who have sacrificed to get us here; and sending heartfelt love to all of those who have suffered and lost.

"Vaccines work & will get the world back to some semblance of the normalcy we’re all craving.

"We got this, together. Please consider getting yours when you can (and if your doc agrees). XO

"oh, & plus I have a twinkle in my eye thinkin’ bout that haircut imma get in 2 wks (first in 16 months) bye bye crusty-locks (sic)."