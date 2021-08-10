Meadow Walker is engaged.

The 22-year-old daughter of late 'Fast and Furious' franchise star Paul Walker recently went public with her romance with actor Louis Thornton-Allan and Meadow has now revealed they are set to wed.

The model posted a video clip of herself to Instagram, where she flashed her sparkling diamond ring and captioned the post: "<3 <3 <3 <3."

Louis commented on Meadow's post, writing: "Forever and always" and he also shared some pictures of Meadow wearing her ring on his own page.

Meadow and Louis only confirmed their romance one month ago, when he posted a photo of the two cuddled together on a couch and smiling at each other.

He wrote: "Best friend", while Meadow commented: "My love" and Paul's 'Fast and Furious' co-star Jordana Brewster showed her support with a number of heart emojis.

Meadow's godfather is her father's 'Fast and Furious' co-star Vin Diesel and he recently spoke about their bond.

He said: "She takes good care of me… She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with Pauline [Vin's daughter] and it hits me so deep ‘cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that… I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie.

“The whole point of the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga is the idea that brotherhood can be created by bond and not necessarily blood."